Highlights | Eng vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 Scorecard

Mitchell-Blundell Unbeaten 180-run Stand Puts Visitors Ahead At Stumps.Also Read - ENG vs NZ 1st Test Highlights, Day 3 Scorecard: England Need 61 Runs With 5 Wickets To Spare At Stumps

Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell bring up 100-run stand. NZ lead goes past 160. Also Read - A Lot Of Girls Are Crying: Australian cricketer Alana King Bats For Women's IPL, Says Scary To See India's Domestic Talent

After earning a paltry lead of 9 runs, England bowlers have made a tremendous comeback after getting Tom Latham, Will Young and captain Kane Williamson before Lunch. The visitors are reeling at 38/3 with Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway occupying the crease at the moment. Also Read - Is Virat Kohli His Own Nemesis? We Try And Find The Answer | Complete Career Analysis

Blackcaps’ stunning comeback keeps game in the balance at Stumps on Day 1. England reeling at 116/7 courtesy of an unbelievable bowling performance from Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult



England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson