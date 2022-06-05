SCORCARD England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights

UPDATE: Joe Root and Ben Stokes lead the charge on Day 3 as England need 61 runs more to win with 5 wickets to spare.Also Read - Lord's Likely to Host World Test Championship Final in 2023

England bowlers put up a massive fightback as New Zealand lost their last 6 wickets for just 34 runs. England need 277 to win the first test. Will the hosts under their new captain Ben Stokes get over the line this time or will New Zealand take the lead? Stay tuned for live updates! Also Read - Eng vs NZ 1st Test Highlights, Day 2 Scorecard: Mitchell-Blundell Unbeaten 180-run Stand Puts Visitors Ahead At Stumps

Daryl Mitchell (97 not out) and Tom Blundell’s (90 not out) 180 run stand for the fifth wicket put New Zealand on top against England on the second day of the first Test, here on Friday. Also Read - Shane Warne: Fitting Tribute At Lord's As Mark Taylor Terms Commentary Box Named After Warnie 'Huge Honour'

New Zealand, who were on the backfoot for the major part of the game on the first day, reached 236/4 at stumps on Day 2, leading England by 227 runs.

Beginning the day, the ever-reliable New Zealand duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee combined to pick up seven wickets to help bowl out England for 141, the hosts getting a slim lead of 9 runs.

It did not take long for New Zealand to get the job done as Southee castled Broad early for 9. Two overs later, he forced Ben Foakes to edge one behind, getting his fourth wicket of the match. But a five-for was not in his destiny as Boult wrapped up the innings, getting Parkinson out for a run-a-ball 8.

The fifty-run partnership eventually turned to a hundred with both batters getting their respective fifties and nearing a hundred. Mitchell hit a four on the last ball of the day to take New Zealand to 236/4, with a healthy lead.

England vs New Zealand, Eng vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Score, Eng vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming, Eng vs NZ 1st Test Live Score Streaming, Eng vs NZ 1st Test Toss, Eng vs NZ 1st Test prediction, Eng vs NZ 1st Test updates, Eng vs NZ 1st Test score, Lords, ECB, NZC, Cricket News, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson