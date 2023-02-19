England Register 267-Run Win, Break 15-Year Drought In New Zealand

Home

It was the first time England have won a Test on New Zealand soil for almost 15 years, with their most recent triumph coming when a seven-wicket haul in the first innings from Ryan Sidebottom led Michael Vaughan's side to victory at McLean Park in Napier in March 2008.

Mount Maunganui: England produced a clinical team performance to register an impressive 267-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test and take 1-0 lead in the two match series, here on Sunday.

Evergreen duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who created history on Saturday when they overtook Australia greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to become the teammates with the most wickets in Test history, were at it again to wrap up the Test triumph for England in style.

On Sunday, Anderson collected two wickets in as many balls to send Scott Kuggeleijn and Tim Southee packing early in the session, while the veteran finished the job when he returned to the attack to dismiss Blair Tickner and end the match.

It means England have now won 10 of their most recent 11 Test matches, with their only blemish since McCullum took over as coach early last year coming at the hands of South Africa at Lord’s.

It’s an outstanding recent run of form and it has helped England move up to third place on the Men’s Test Team Rankings behind only ICC World Test Championship leaders Australia and India.

While the series in New Zealand is not part of the current World Test Championship, it will provide England with plenty of confidence ahead of the second match and this year’s Ashes series at home against Australia.

England will look to clinch the series against New Zealand when the second Test commences in Wellington on February 25.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 306 & 126 (Daryl Mitchell 57 not out; James Anderson 4-18, Stuart Broad 4-49) lost to England 325/9 decl. & 374 (Joe Root 57, Harry Brook 54, Ben Foakes 51, Ollie Pope 49; Blair Tickner 3-55) by 267 runs.

