ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Ollie Robinson sensational all-round performance leads England to comprehensive 115-run win at Lord’s

Gus Atkinson tore the heart out of the tourists' batting lineup, claiming a lethal 5/30. Aside from Glenn Phillips' lone resistance of 44, New Zealand's top order crumbled against the moving ball

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Ollie Robinson celebrating his 5-wicket haul against New Zealand in the 1st Test at Lord's. (Image credit: Special arrangement)

Ben Stokes’ England has beaten the travelling New Zealand team by 115 runs to gain a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series. The Three Lions clinched this victory on the back of an inspirational batting performance in their 2nd innings before bowling the Kiwis out for 138 at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

Despite this win, England remained 7th in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 rankings and if they are to break into top 5, then they must beat New Zealand in the next two Test matches as well. Though this match was majorly ruled by the bowlers with the batters taking the back seat, the hosts did very well in terms of handling the pressure with a fairly new side.

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England are without some of their most trusted players from the Bazball era like Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. They were also missing senior pacer Jofra Archer who has taken some time off after a grueling 3-month long 2026 Indian Premier League season.

Yet, England did not fold under pressure like they once used to but there is still a lot of work to be done.

In the 1st innings, Emilio Gay perished after showcasing a flash of brilliance when he struck Kyle Jamieson for a four towards cover but the in the 2nd innings he was more prepared. It was his patient half-century that led England to post a competitive target of 254.

After New Zealand elected to field, Kyle Jamieson ripped through England’s first innings with a crucial 5/62, restricting them to just 140 despite a counter-attacking 56 from Harry Brook.

However, England responded instantly. Player of the Match Ollie Robinson delivered a masterful spell of swing bowling, matching Jamieson with his own 5/39 to bundle the Black Caps out for a meager 113 and hand England a slender 27-run lead.

The definitive turning point arrived in England’s second innings. Showing great maturity on debut, opening batter Emilio Gay anchored the response with a gritty 57.

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Alongside useful contributions down the order, his half-century propelled England to 226, setting New Zealand a target of 254. The chase never found momentum under the cloud cover.

Gus Atkinson tore the heart out of the tourists’ batting lineup, claiming a lethal 5/30. Aside from Glenn Phillips’ lone resistance of 44, New Zealand’s top order crumbled against the moving ball, collapsing to 138 all out as England sealed a commanding 115-run victory.