England veteran fast bowler James Anderson has become the team’s most-capped Test player. Anderson overtook former skipper Alastair Cook’s record of playing 161 Test matches. The experienced fast bowler is playing his 162nd Test match for England in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. Also Read - WTC Final: First Visuals of Team India's Group Training Session in Southampton

Anderson is one of the most successful fast bowlers in Test cricket as he has scalped 616 wickets in 161 Test matches at an impressive average of 26.59. The veteran fast bowler has kept his fitness at the top level as it is not easy for a fast bowler to play these many matches in the Test format. Also Read - ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's England vs New Zealand Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03.30 PM IST June 10, Thursday

In fact, it won’t be a huge surprise if Anderson’s record of most matches as a fast bowler is never broken by any player in modern-day cricket where the players are continuously playing three forms of the game. Also Read - Live Match Streaming Cricket England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch ENG vs NZ Stream Live Cricket 2nd Test Online And Telecast on TV

Anderson is well known to swing the ball both ways and has savoured great success in the English conditions, which suit his bowling. The fast bowler had scalped two wickets in the opening Test against New Zealand.

“I can’t believe I have got this far,” Anderson told BBC Sport. “It’s been an amazing journey.” Anderson added: “I’m lucky that I have got a body that can cope with the rigours of bowling.

“I do work hard at my fitness and my skills. It also has the hunger to turn up every day to try to get better. That is all I’ve done since I became a professional and that will hopefully continue for a few more years yet.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand had dominated the first Test match against England and thus the hosts will look to make a solid comeback. The Kiwis have made as many as six changes to their playing XI whereas England skipper Joe Root won the toss and he has decided to bat first.