ENG vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When, Where, How to Watch England vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

ENG vs NZ 2026 1st Test Live: Ben Stokes-led England will look to gets their WTC campaign back on track as they take on former champions New Zealand in a three-match Test series beginning at the Lord's in London on Thursday.

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England vs New Zealand 1st Test will begin at Lord's on Thursday. (Image: AI)

ENG vs NZ 2026 1st Test Live: England will look to leave behind a disappointing Ashes campaign as they look to get their World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 campaign back on track as they take on New Zealand in a three-match Test series beginning at Lord’s in London on Thursday. England are currently 7th place behind Team India with just 3 wins in 10 matches with 6 losses so far while their opponents New Zealand are in 2nd place with 2 wins in 3 matches.

Ben Stokes will be looking for a fresh start as he prepares to lead out the side on his 35th birthday on Thursday. It will be interesting to see how ‘Bazball’ copes up with opener Zak Crawley dropped and Jofra Archer given a break after a long IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals.

Read more: Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope dropped as England welcome new faces for THIS series

“In an ideal situation it would be unbelievably great to have everyone who you want available at every single opportunity. That is not the way of cricket at the moment,” captain Ben Stokes said in a pre-match press conference at Lord’s on Wednesday.

“There is a situation where it could get messy and players like Jofra might not play for England again if you handle it in a different way, and that is not good for anyone,” Stokes added.

Also Read | Good news for fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Team India stars are set to…

England are likely to hand debut to opener Emilio Gay in place of Crawley, who has been dropped after his inconsistent run in the Ashes down under. Gay is coming into the New Zealand series with an average of 78.85 in the County Championships season with three centuries so far.

All-rounder Gus Atkinson along with Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue are expected to lead the pace bowling line-up for the hosts with Shoaib Bashir retained as lone spinner. Jacob Bethell, who had a forgettable IPL 2026 season with champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has recovered from a finger injury and will be available to bat at the No. 3 position.

For New Zealand, former captain Kane Williamson will return to his familiar no. 3 position with Mumbai Indians spinner Mitchell Santner has recovered from a shoulder injury and could come into the side in place of pacer Nathan Smith.

England hold a massive edge over New Zealand when it comes to head-to-head between the two sides in Test cricket with 54 wins as compared to 14 losses in 115 games so far. In the last 5 Tests, England have just edged ahead with 3 wins as compared to 2 losses.

Full focus on tomorrow pic.twitter.com/vT5wqAEdyp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 3, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match…

When is England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match will start on Thursday, June 4.

Where is England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match will be held at Lord’s in London.

What time will England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match start?

The England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match on TV in India?

The England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match in India?

The England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

England vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test match Predicted 11

England: Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith / Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke