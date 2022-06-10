England vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE Streaming

Nottingham: New Zealand will target a strong comeback in the second of the three-Test series when the game commences at Trent Bridge here later on Friday, with the tourists hoping to erase the 0-1 deficit and take the series to the decider.Also Read - ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Trent Bridge, Nottingham at 3.30 PM IST June 10, Friday

England, under new skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, got off to a positive start despite early wobbles, with veteran batter Joe Root providing solidity with the bat in the second innings, scoring a fine unbeaten century to guide the hosts to a five-wicket victory. Also Read - ENG vs NZ: Kane Williamson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Second Test Against England

Both New Zealand and England are currently ranked No.7 and 8 on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 standings, with their chances of making it to the final looking bleak. Also Read - ENG vs NZ: Did Stuart Broad Had A Fallout With Joe Root After His Name Got Omitted From Tests? Seamer Answers

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Where can you watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test on TV?

You can watch England vs New Zealand Test series 2022 on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch England vs New Zealand 2nd Test

online?

You can watch England vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 online on SonyLIV.

When Will England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Start in India?

The 2nd Test match between England and New Zealand will kickstart at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is England vs New Zealand 2nd Test being played?

The England vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing XI

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson