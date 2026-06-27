ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test day 2: Ben Duckett slams historic 88-ball century to spearhead England’s fightback against New Zealand

Ben Duckett spearheaded a brilliant counterattack for England on day 2, racing to a quickfire century to turn the momentum back in the hosts’ favor. Coming off a lean run of form, the left-handed opener batted with an aggressive, unburdened mindset.
He brought up his seventh Test hundred off just 88 deliveries, eventually finishing with a sparkling 113 that included 19 boundaries.
Also Read: India A Vs Sri Lanka 1st Unofficial Test day 2 report: Dhruv Jurel’s commendable 141 leads visitors to 452 as hosts finish at 113/2
The impact of Duckett’s knock was monumental. Facing New Zealand’s daunting first-innings total, his attacking approach alongside an unbeaten 74 from Jacob Bethell took the pressure completely off the middle order. It allowed England to finish the day at a commanding 223 for two from just 45 overs, asserting scoring authority and leaving them trailing by 215 runs with plenty of wickets in hand to construct a massive reply.
The match had a different complexion on day one, as New Zealand dominated through clinical batting partnerships to finish the opening day in a position of complete authority. However, the game transformed on the morning of day two when returning England captain Ben Stokes led a fierce bowling fightback.
Stokes bagged four wickets for 70 runs, combining with Shoaib Bashir’s two late scalps to bowl the visitors out for 438 after they threatened a much larger total. This shift set the stage for Duckett to dismantle the Black Caps’ bowling attack in the afternoon sessions.
England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke, Zakary Foulkes.
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