ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test day 4: Three Lions stand 270 runs away from victory in Ben Stokes’ last Test appearance

The third Test at Trent Bridge is set for a thrilling finish after an action-packed fourth day. New Zealand set England a tough target of 370 runs to win. By the close of play, England reached 103 for 4, needing another 270 runs on the final day.
Starting the day at 120 for 3, New Zealand extended their lead through Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Ravindra made 75, while Mitchell anchored the innings with a brilliant 100 off 241 balls. Their contributions allowed New Zealand to declare their second innings at 288 for 9.
Also Read: Ben Stokes announce sudden yet obvious retirement after night club after ECB disciplinary probe
Chasing 370, England started fast. Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes put on a quick 50-run opening partnership in just 43 balls. However, New Zealand fought back late in the evening. Bowler Zakary Foulkes took three quick wickets to rattle England’s top order, leaving the match wide open ahead of Day 5.
Before the start of play, England captain Ben Stokes stunned the cricket world by announcing that this Test match will be his last before retiring from international cricket.
Ending a legendary 15-year career, the 35-year-old decided to open the batting in the second innings to lead the chase. Stokes smashed a quick 30 runs, helping provide a fast start for England before his final international innings came to an end.
“One of England’s all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match. Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for. We love you so much and wish you all the best in your retirement England will never be the same again,” ECB wrote on their tributary video for Ben Stokes.
The ECB paid tribute to Stokes on social media, calling him the most inspirational captain and leader the team could have ever hoped for. His departure is a shock to cricket fans all around the world but it is because of his own mistake that he made after winning the 1st Test match against New Zealand earlier this month.
Ben Stokes will now be hoping to lead the the Three Lions towards a victory in the 3rd Test in Manchester to capture the series 2-1.
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