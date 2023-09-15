Home

ENG Vs NZ, 4th ODI: Big Setback For New Zealand After Star Pacer Dislocates Thumb Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

Tim Southee is a part of New Zealand's 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Tim Southee leaves the field aganist England in the 4th ODI after injuring his right thumb. (Image: NZC)

New Delhi: New Zealand suffered a major blow just a month ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 opener against England after premier pacer Tim Southee dislocated and fractured his right thumb on Friday. The incident happened when Southee attempted a catch in the 14th over of the England innings at Lord’s in the fourth and final ODI. Southee left the field soon after.

“An x-ray has confirmed that Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of the 1st innings. A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment,” New Zealand Cricket said in a media statement.

Earlier, batting first, England made 311/9 in 50 overs, thanks to Dawid Malan’s 114-ball 127. Malan’s knock was studded with 14 fours and three sixes. Rachin Ravindra was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he finished with 4/60 in 10 overs.

Meanwhile, NZC also provided an update on Finn Allen, who came in as a substitute fielder but injured himself while fielding. “Finn Allen has been cleared of any fracture or break after injuring the little finger on his right hand while on as a substitute fielder,” said NZC.

New Zealand trail England 1-2 in the ODI series at the moment. They will next play Bangladesh in three ODIs before heading to India for the 50-over World Cup.

