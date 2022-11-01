ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's England vs New Zealand T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST November 1 Tuesday

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, England vs New Zealand will square off against each other at the Gabba at 1:30 PM IST November 1 Tuesday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, ENG vs NZ Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 1 PM IST – November 1.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

ENG vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Keepers – Jos Butler, Devon Conway

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Glenn Philips (VC)

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone (C), Sam Curran

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mark Wood, Lockie Ferguson

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson ©, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

ENG vs NZ Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt