ENG vs NZ Dream11 ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1: Captain-Vice Captain Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates; All You Need To Know

Here is the ENG vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs NZ Playing 11s England vs New Zealand, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs New Zealand.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1: All You Need To Know

ENG vs NZ Dream11 ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1: Defending champions England will lock horns against New Zealand for the ODI World Cup 2023 opener clash. Kane Williamson will miss the match and, without regular skipper Tom Latham will lead the side. On the other hand, Ben Stokes is also doubtful for the first match of the World Cup. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here is the dream11 fantasy tips for the first match of the marquee event.

Pitch Report

The ground will help speedsters in the early stages, but if the batter manages to dodge some early deliveries, the pitch will help batters in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Toss: The toss of the first match will take place at 2 PM IST.

Venue: The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: The match will be live streamed at Hotstar.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler(vc), Devon Conway, Tom Latham

Batters: Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Woakes.

Players who will miss the opener clash

Kane Willamson will miss the first clash of the ODI World Cup, New Zealand Cricket confirmed it.

Tim Southee will also miss the opener clash because of his thumb injury.

Ben Stokes is also doubtful as per recent reports.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

