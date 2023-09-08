Home

Dream11 Team ENG vs NZ Prediction 1st ODI: Captain And Vice Captain For Today England vs New Zealand, Probable Playing11, Match Start Time at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, England 5:00 PM IST

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today England vs New Zealand 1st ODI, England tour of New Zealand 2023. Check Predictions Match Between New Zealand tour of England 1st ODI here. Also Check England Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

After levelling the four-match series by 2-2 against New Zealand, Jos Buttler-led England will lock horns against Tom Latham-led New Zealand at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, England as this is the year of ODI World Cup both the teams will look to give their best.

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

Keepers – Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Joe Root (c), Glenn Phillips, Ben Stokes

All-rounders – Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell (vc)

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler ©(wk), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham ©(wk), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry

Squads:

England Full Squad: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

New Zealand Full Squad: Tom Latham (c, wk), Finn Allen (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young

