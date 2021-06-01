ENG vs NZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st Test

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's ENG vs NZ at Lord's, London. The excitement of Test cricket resumes as 1st Test between New Zealand and England is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 1st Test match between ENG vs NZ will begin at 3.30 PM IST – June 2, Wednesday. Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note to prove their supremacy. It will be more crucial for New Zealand as they have to play dominant cricket to increase their morale for the World Test Championship Final against India later on June 18. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st Test – ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs New Zealand Dream11 Tips, ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs, ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st Test.

TOSS: The 1st Test toss between England vs New Zealand will take place at 03:00 PM IST, June 2, Wednesday

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

ENG vs NZ My Dream11 Team

James Bracey, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Colin de Grandhomme, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson (VC), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Stuart Broad

England vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach and Craig Overton/Mark Wood

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner

England vs New Zealand Squads

England: Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

