ENG vs NZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Test

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's ENG vs NZ. The second Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The 2nd Test match between ENG vs NZ will begin at 3.30 PM IST – June 10, Thursday. New Zealand had dominated the first Test match against England and they will look to continue their good form whereas England will aim to make a solid comeback.

TOSS: The 2nd Test toss between England vs New Zealand will take place at 03:00 PM IST, June 10, Thursday.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

ENG vs NZ My Dream11 Team

James Bracey, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Colin de Grandhomme, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult and Mark Wood

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Tom Latham

England vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach and Craig Overton/Mark Wood

New Zealand Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee/Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Ajaz Patel

England vs New Zealand Squads

England: Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

