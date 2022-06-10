ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test Fantasy Hints

New Zealand will target a strong comeback in the second of the three-Test series when the game commences at Trent Bridge here later on Friday, with the tourists hoping to erase the 0-1 deficit and take the series to the decider.

England, under new skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, got off to a positive start despite early wobbles, with veteran batter Joe Root providing solidity with the bat in the second innings, scoring a fine unbeaten century to guide the hosts to a five-wicket victory.

Both New Zealand and England are currently ranked No.7 and 8 on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 standings, with their chances of making it to the final looking bleak.

Both the teams felt blows during the Lord’s Test and in the aftermath. England lost spinner Jack Leach due to a concussion, resulting in his withdrawal from the Test and that gave an opportunity to leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who came in as his replacement, to make his Test debut for the side.

TOSS: Toss between ENG vs NZ will take place at 3:00 PM IST – June 10

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

Tom Blundell, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, James Anderson, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Matthew Potts

Captain: Joe Root Vice Captain: Tim Southee

ENG vs NZ Probable XI

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

