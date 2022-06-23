ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test Fantasy Hints

England and New Zealand take on each other in the final Test match at Headingly, Leeds starting from June 23. The hosts have reigned supreme in the series so far winning the first two Test matches and leading the series 2-0. The win at Trent Bridge was England's 50th over the Kiwis Test matches. The Kiwis have the chance to pull one back in the final Test. England will be led by Ben Stokes who took over as Test captain just before the start of the series. He had a point to prove in his first assignment and he delivered. 176 runs in the first two Tests and three wickets, Stokes has already made his mark as captain. With him was his ally Joot who scored a 115 to help them win the first Test and a 176 in the first innings of the second Test to help England have an advantage early on.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Headingly, Leeds.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Blundell, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matthew Potts.

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Daryl Mitchell.

ENG vs NZ Probable XI

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

