Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s England vs New Zealand T20, Team News For Semi-Final 1 at Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST November 10 Wednesday:Also Read - T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Doesn't Need to do Anything Different Against Australia, Ramiz Raja on Semi-Final Match

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips England vs New Zealand, Fantasy Cricket Tips England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Also Read - My Dream Has Been Fulfilled Now, Avesh Khan on Team India Call-Up

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between England vs New Zealand will take place at 7 PM IST – November 10. Also Read - Venkatesh Iyer Chose Cricket As Career Option Even When He Had A Job Offer From Deloitte

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

ENG vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler (c), Dawid Malan, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill (vc), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England

James Vince/Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran/Mark Wood

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

ENG vs NZ Squads

England Squad:

Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, James Vince, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills

New Zealand Squad:

Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ NZ Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.