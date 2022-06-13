New Delhi: James Anderson got his name into the history books on Monday, when he become the first fast-bowler to scalp 650 wickets in the longest format of the game. He is only the third bowler in the history of the game to achieve the feat in Test cricket.Also Read - Joe Root Becomes First Batsman Score to 3000 Runs in World Test Championship History

Most Test Wickets by a Pacer :

650 – James Anderson

563 – Glenn McGrath

543 – Stuart Broad

519 – Courtney Walsh

439 – Dale Steyn

434 – Kapil Dev

Anderson’s milestone came just months after he admitted he was “praying” his international career wasn’t over following the decision to drop him for the West Indies tour.

Restored to the team by new captain Ben Stokes, Anderson looks as good as ever and his experience will be crucial if England are to win their first Test series since January 2021.

England are locked in an intriguing battle with New Zealand after being dismissed for 539 in Monday’s morning session at Trent Bridge.

Joe Root scored a majestic 176 and Ben Foakes added a lively 56 to ensure New Zealand held only a 14-run lead following their own mammoth first innings total of 553.

New Zealand’s cautious start to the second innings took them 41 runs ahead of England, with Will Young unbeaten on six and Devon Conway 17 not out.

The tense final overs before lunch were a stark contract to the run spree that preceded it.

England had bludgeoned 383 runs on Sunday, starting day four on 473-5 after Root’s fastest Test century and 145 from Ollie Pope.

Root resumed on 163 and Foakes on 24, while New Zealand suffered a blow when Kyle Jamison was ruled out of day four while the pace bowler awaited the results of scans on the back injury he sustained on Sunday.

Foakes took the attack to Tim Southee in the first over of the day, smashing two boundaries as the bewildered pace bowler was plundered for 12 runs.

That blistering start was in keeping with new coach Brendon McCullum’s desire for England to play aggressively at all times.

(With Inputs From AFP)