London: It was a day to forget for England and New Zealand as 17 wickets fell on day 1 of the 1st Test at Lord's on Thursday. After England wrapped up New Zealand for a paltry 132, it seemed the hosts are in total control of the game. But that was not to be as the NZ bowlers bounced back and picked up seven English wickets to leave them reeling at 116 for seven at stumps.

While the pitch at Lord's is facing the heat for being excessively in favour of the bowlers, former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has taken a jibe. He reckoned had 17 wickets fallen in a single day in India, all hell would have broken loose.

"Had 17 wickets fallen on day-1 of a test, in India, hell would've broken loose by now. But this is lord's you know," he tweeted, stoking the debate of spin vs pace on Day 1 of a Test match.

Had 17 wickets fallen on day-1 of a test, in India, hell would’ve broken loose by now. But this is lord’s you know #DoddaMathu #ENGvNZ #CricketTwitter — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) June 2, 2022

Earlier, it was James Anderson and debutant Matthew Potts well supported by precise catching by the fielders, who brought New Zealand down to their knees after the tourists opted to bat first. Anderson started the slide with the new ball and picked up 4 for 66 on his comeback Test while Potts, on debut, ran through the New Zealand middle order with stunning figures of 4/13.

Day 2 promises to be enthralling as the game in now perfectly in the balance.