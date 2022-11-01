England vs New Zealand Highlights Scorecard

England won by 20 runs. Some scintillating bowling at the death from Sam Curran and Chris Woakes ensured Kane Williamson & co. remain short of target.Also Read - Aaron Finch's Performance Will be Pivotal To Australia's T20 World Cup Hopes: Chris Lynn

Skipper Jos Buttler played a scintillating 73-run knock to power England to 179 for six against New Zealand in their must-win T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday. Also Read - LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup: Shakib Makes BIZARRE Remark - Check DEETS

Buttler blazed away to 73 off 47 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. Besides the skipper, opener Alex Hales (52 off 40) scored a fine half-century. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson picked two wickets. Also Read - Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli Hotel Room Security Breach, Calls it, 'Obviously Disappointing'

Brief scores:

England: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 73, Alex Hales 52; Lockie Ferguson 2/45, Ish Sodhi 1/23)

England Won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs England Playing XI

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: England won by 20 runs.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: Excellent bowling from Sam Curran. Just 4 runs and last delivery of the match left. NZ 158/6 after 19.5 overs

  • 4:56 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: WIDE BALL! 24 required off 4 balls

  • 4:54 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: Just a single. NZ need 25 off 4 balls.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: DOT BALL!!! 26 off required off 5 balls.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: This chase is slowly becoming a lost cause for New Zealand. SIX!!! Mitchell Santner gets one in the middle of the bat and he obliges. NZ need 26 off 6 balls.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: Glenn Phillips need to target this over. VALIANT! effort from Harry Brook at the boundary. Santner on strike! Just a single. OUT!!! Glenn Phillips departs and with that, it is almost over for New Zealand. NZ 135/6 (17.3)

  • 4:40 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: Chris Woakes comes back to bowl his 3rd over as the run-rate goes past 15 at the moment. The crowd is rallying behind England here. OUT!!! Mitchell holes out to Chris Jordan. NZ 131/5 (17)

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Live England vs New Zealand Score T20 World Cup 2022 Update: OUT!!! Jimmy Neesham holes out to Sam Curran. This is a massive wicket in the context of this game. This game is now tilting in the favour of England. NZ need 54 off 26 balls.