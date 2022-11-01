England vs New Zealand Highlights Scorecard

England won by 20 runs. Some scintillating bowling at the death from Sam Curran and Chris Woakes ensured Kane Williamson & co. remain short of target.

Skipper Jos Buttler played a scintillating 73-run knock to power England to 179 for six against New Zealand in their must-win T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Buttler blazed away to 73 off 47 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. Besides the skipper, opener Alex Hales (52 off 40) scored a fine half-century. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson picked two wickets.

Brief scores:

England: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 73, Alex Hales 52; Lockie Ferguson 2/45, Ish Sodhi 1/23)

England Won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs England Playing XI

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood