London: Joe Root came up with the goods on Sunday to help England beat New Zealand by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series. Root stayed unbeaten on 115 as the hosts completed a successful chase of 277. Root brought up his 26th Test ton and 10,000 Test runs at the Lord's in the fourth essay. Following his brilliant knock, ex-Australian captain Mark Taylor has made a bold prediction. Taylor reckons Root can edge Sachin Tendulkar's Test record of 15921 runs.

"Root has minimum five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar's record is very achievable. Root is batting as well as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years. He is in the prime of his career, so there is 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays healthy," Taylor told Sky Sports.

Hailing him as a 'world class' player, ex-England captain Nasser Hussain also lavished praise on Root. He said on Sky Sports: "He has always looked a world-class player. His technique is pretty much what it was, he has straight rhythm and fluency to his game. There is a whole heap of runs left in him." Root was named the man of the match.

“Feels fantastic, winning a Test match after a long team is a great experience. I have really enjoyed it and looking forward to the rest of the summer. I always feel that we get great support and appreciate whether home or away and it is nice to see them (crowd),” he said at the post-match presentation.