New Delhi: News coming in that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against England, scheduled to take place today at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Tom Latham will take Williamson's place as skipper for the the match.

"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

"We're all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be", he added.

Hamis Rutherford has been brought into the squad as Williamson’s replacement for the 2nd Test.

“Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the Vitality T20 Blast.”

UPDATE: Coach Gary Stead confirms captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England in Nottingham on Friday, after testing positive for Covid-19 the night before the match. Hamish Rutherford will replace him in the squad #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9B0a9zt9JU — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 9, 2022

Kane Williamson ruled out of the second Test against England after Testing positive for COVID. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 10, 2022

The rest of the touring party has returned negative RATs and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.

Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms and will now undergo a mandatory five-day isolation period.

New Zealand had lost the opening game of the three-Test at Lord’s by five wickets with former England skipper Joe Root scoring a superb unbeaten century, while Williamson returned below-par scores in both innings.

(With Inputs From IANS)