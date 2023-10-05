Home

ENG vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: England Create History In Ahmedabad, Become First Team To Achieve Unique Milestone

Jos Buttler and company created a historic record during the ODI World Cup 2023 opener between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium

New Delhi: Jos Buttler-led England is taking on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first, ENG batting first managed to put 282 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 9 wickets.

Matt Henry’s fiery three-wicket haul, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner’s two helped New Zealand restrict defending champions England to 282/9 in the opening match of the World Cup 2023 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Put to bat first, the defending champions got off to a fiery start as opener Jonny Bairstow played spectacular shots by striking a six off the very first ball of the contest. He sent into the stands an errant Trent Boult delivery that had strayed down the legside.

However, opener Dawid Malan was cautious with his approach against the Blackcaps pacers. In the eighth over, Malan ultimately nicked one behind Matt Henry and went back to the pavilion after scoring just 14 runs in 24 balls.

The England hitters continued to go for their shots in an effort to maintain the scoring tempo. Joe Root performed an unusual reverse scoop, which went behind the keeper’s head for a six.

But in the second powerplay, New Zealand took back control of the situation as Mitchell Santner sent Bairstow (33) packing in the 13th over.

young gun Harry Brook (25), who had struck 4, 4, and 6 off the previous in the 17th over fell prey to Rachin Ravindra and gave up a catch in deep midwicket.

After losing Moeen Ali to Glenn Phillips’ off-spin, England’s scoring rate was further hampered. Well-set batters Jos Buttler and Root lost their wickets and left England tottering.

In the 45th over of the game, Chris Woakes fell prey to Santner’s final ball of his spell. In the next over Henry’s short delivery baffled Sam Curran who handed a catch to Tom Latham after scoring 14 runs.

Mark Wood then came out to join hands with Adil Rashid at the crease. In the last over Rashid opened his hands and slammed James Neesham for 14 runs to help England post a competitive total of 282/9.

Brief score: England 282/9 (Joe Root 77, Jos Buttler 43; Matt Henry 3-48) vs New Zealand.

