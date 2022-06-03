London: It was a day to remember in Test cricket at the iconic Lord’s as 17 wickets fell on Day 1 of the first Test between England and New Zealand. None of the batter from either side could really come to terms with the pace and movement of the strip. Wickets fell in clusters and there came a time when England were fielding, that they employed six slips – which is a rarity in Test cricket nowadays thanks to the advent of T20.Also Read - ENG vs NZ 1st Test Highlights, Day 3 Scorecard: England Need 61 Runs With 5 Wickets To Spare At Stumps

It looked so beautiful and in-sync that once it surfaced on social space, fans started reacting. The picture of England having six slips while the tourists were struggling looked like an arc and has gone viral.

Most fans loved the fact that Test cricket was back after all the action in the IPL.

It’s the real taste of test cricket, pleasant summer of England with Jimmy n Broad n 6 fielders in slip cordon, forcing the batsman to dance with the direction of swing…❤️❤️❤️ #ENGvsNZ @ECB_cricket @ICC pic.twitter.com/k86OL9dbR6 — ABHIJEET KUMAR (@KumarAbhi78) June 2, 2022

This New England thing… could be quite fun: pic.twitter.com/e6NdftGq4z — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) June 2, 2022

Six slips now for England’s greatest ever bowler, Jimmy Anderson pic.twitter.com/0BTRg4lGoF — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 2, 2022

More slips than Dancing on Ice and England in total control. Who saw this coming?#bbccricket pic.twitter.com/sR9aclKiVq — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) June 2, 2022

Debutant Matty Potts impressed on his debut missing five wickets by a whisker as New Zealand were bundled out for 136. While one felt England were in control of the game, their batters disappointed as they too lost seven wickets on the opening day for merely 119 runs. With the game now in the balance, day 2 promises some cracking action.