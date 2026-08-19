ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Azan Awais gets out on the very first ball off Ollie Robinson’s excellent in swinging delivery – Watch

Young Pakistani opener Azan Awais had the worst possible start to his cricketing career on English soil as he got out for a golden duck off the very first ball of the first of a three-match Test serie

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Ollie Robinson and Azan Awais on day 1 action of the first Test between England and Pakistan at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. (Credits: X)

Young Pakistani opener Azan Awais had the worst possible start to his cricketing career on English soil as he got out for a golden duck off the very first ball of the first of a three-match Test series against England at the Headingley Stadium. Awais had no clue whatsoever against right-arm pacer Ollie Robinson, who bowled an excellent delivery to kick things off in Leeds.

Ollie Robinson, who made his return to the format recently against New Zealand after a gap of two years, could not have asked for a better start. Often criticized for his lack of pace, Robinson bowled an eye pleasing in swinger to completely outwit Azan Awais.

Azan Awais’ first-ball dismissal at Headingley has added a rare unwanted record to Pakistan’s Test history 👀 It was only the second time Pakistan have lost a wicket off the very first ball of a Test match. The first came way back in 1983 against India at Jalandhar, when Kapil… pic.twitter.com/jUqEanxLm3 — Ashutosh (@thegeo_sync) August 19, 2026

This was Azan Awais’ debut appearance with the bat on English soil and his third foreign tour overall and perhaps the most difficult one in terms of conditions. He has previously been a part of Pakistan’s Bangladesh and West Indies tour but the challenge in England is something he has never experienced before.

And on his very first ball, Awais looked like an amateur batter while trying to defend a wickedly in-swinging delivery. The Pakistan opener appeared to be closing the face of his bat very early even before the ball came inside from the off-stump line.

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The ball struck on the side of his front foot and the on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger straight up. It was definitely not an ideal start for Pakistan, who are coming on the back of a 1-1 draw in West Indies.

The Green Army are missing their full-time Test captain Babar Azam due to a finger injury and the lack of experience at the top-order is clearly visible. A few moments after Azan Awais’ golden duck departure, former skipper Shan Masood was also sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson with another LBW, leaving Pakistan at 23/2 before rain delayed the day one proceedings.

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Toss update

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Playing XIs

Pakistan XI: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha (C), Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas