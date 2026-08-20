ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Ollie Robinson strikes with first ball as hosts dominate day 1

England's response also suffered an early setback when Ben Duckett was dismissed for 15. Emilio Gay then made 33 before Pakistan found another breakthrough

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England vs Pakistan. (Credits: Screengrab)

Ollie Robinson gave England the perfect start against Pakistan when he dismissed Azan Awais with the very first ball of the first Test at Headingley on Wednesday. The early breakthrough set the tone for a difficult day for Pakistan, who were bowled out for 171 before England reached 112 for two at stumps.

Robinson’s first delivery was enough to send Awais back to the pavilion and put Pakistan under pressure immediately. England’s bowlers kept attacking after that early wicket, making life difficult for the Pakistan batters with movement and a disciplined line.

Pakistan were soon in trouble, but Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq helped steady the innings. The pair put together a useful partnership and gave Pakistan some control after the early setback. Shafique looked settled and played some confident shots as Pakistan moved past the 50-run mark.

England, however, kept coming back with wickets. Robinson remained a constant threat and continued to trouble the Pakistan batting line-up. Josh Tongue also joined the attack and used his pace to put the visitors under pressure.

Imam scored 42 while Shafique top-scored with 61. Their efforts gave Pakistan some hope of posting a competitive total, but the rest of the batting could not build on the platform.

Once the partnership was broken, Pakistan’s innings fell away quickly. Tongue picked up important wickets in the lower order and completed a five-wicket haul. Robinson also finished with five wickets, meaning the two England bowlers shared all 10 Pakistan wickets.

Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 171, leaving England with a chance to take control of the Test.

England’s response also suffered an early setback when Ben Duckett was dismissed for 15. Emilio Gay then made 33 before Pakistan found another breakthrough.

Joe Root and Jordan Cox took charge after that, putting together an unbeaten partnership to ensure England finished the day in a strong position. Root was unbeaten on 37, while Cox was on 23 at the close.

England ended the day on 112 for two, just 59 runs behind Pakistan. With Root and Cox still at the crease, the hosts will look to take a first-innings lead when play resumes.

Pakistan’s challenge will be to take early wickets on the second morning. After being bowled out for 171, they need a strong start with the ball to stop England from building a big advantage.

The opening day belonged to England but Pakistan still have an opportunity to fight their way back into the Test if they can make early inroads on Thursday.