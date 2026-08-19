ENG vs PAK 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st Test Match: When, Where, How to Watch England vs Pakistan Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Joe Root's England cricket team will begin a three-match series against Pakistan with the first Test starting at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday.

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England captain Joe Root (right) and stand-in head coach Marcus Trescothick at a training session in Leeds. (Source: X)

ENG vs PAK 2026 1st Test: England will begin a three-match Test series against Pakistan with the first game getting underway at the Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday. Joe Root will take over as full-time captain of England from this series with all-rounder Ben Stokes announcing his retirement from Test cricket after the 2-1 series loss against New Zealand earlier this year.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are coming into this series on the back of 1-1 draw with West Indies in the Caribbean. The visitors won the second Test by eight wickets to end a run of eight successive Test losses away from home.

The home team will have former opener Marcus Trescothick as stand-in head coach with Brendon McCullum’s tenure coming to an end with the departure of Stokes. Former Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming is scheduled to take over the England role later this year.

England haven’t been able to win a Test series since 2024 – same as Pakistan, when they had won 2-1 at home against the Englishmen. The Pakistan side haven’t won a Test series in England since 1996.

Newly reappointed England skipper Joe Root said that he is not considering too many changes after the ‘Bazball’ era. “I do not think there is a huge amount we need to change. It is small things that will make a big difference,” Root was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“It is not about ripping it up, I think it is about keeping a lot of the good stuff we have been doing for a period of time, stuff that Ben and Baz built for a long while. I do not believe there is one way of playing Test cricket. You have got to be adaptable and play the situation. It is never the same throughout five days, there is different challenges and you have got to adjust to the ebbs and flows throughout,” Root added.

Since 2001, England have managed to win three Test series at home against Pakistan and three have ended in draws. Overall the Englishmen have managed to win 30 Tests and lost 23 in 92 games against Pakistan. However, Pakistan will miss the services of skipper Babar Azam – ruled out due to a finger injury – with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha taking over the reigns in his place.

Written press ✍️ Radio TV Media duties ✅ pic.twitter.com/ShG9CtNVqF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 18, 2026

Here are all the details about England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match…

When is England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match will start on Wednesday, August 19.

Where is England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match will be held at Headingley, Leeds.

What time will England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match start?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match Day 1 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match on TV in India?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match in India?

The England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

England vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test match Predicted 11

England: Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aamer Jamal/Khurram Shahzad, Ali Usman, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali