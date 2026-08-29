ENG Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts to PCB’s threat to pull out of Lord’s Test – Here’s what he said

The PCB reportedly felt the interview was inappropriate for a cricket broadcast and raised the matter with Sky Sports and the ECB

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File photo of Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Credits: IANS)

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed has said he and his players had no idea about the Pakistan Cricket Board’s reported threat to pull the team out of the Lord’s Test against England after Sky Sports aired an interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.

The controversy broke during the first day of the second Test at Lord’s. Sky Sports broadcast an interview with Sulaiman and Kasim Khan during the lunch break, in which they spoke about their father’s condition and his treatment while in prison. The PCB objected to the interview and reportedly warned that Pakistan could refuse to return to the field after lunch.

The Pakistan team, however, returned to the field and the match continued as scheduled.

Sarfaraz, speaking after the day’s play, made it clear that the issue was not discussed with the players.

“I don’t know anything. We were having lunch, and then we were told that we have to go back on the field,” Sarfaraz said, according to Hindustan Times.

The former Pakistan captain added that the players were focused on the Test and were not involved in whatever discussions were taking place between the PCB and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The incident has created a major off-field talking point around a Test that was already under pressure because of events surrounding Imran Khan. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain has been in prison since 2023, and his sons have repeatedly spoken about concerns over his health and treatment.

The PCB reportedly felt the interview was inappropriate for a cricket broadcast and raised the matter with Sky Sports and the ECB. The board’s reported threat to stop the Pakistan team from returning after lunch raised the possibility of the Test being abandoned.

That did not happen. Pakistan came back onto the field and continued the match, keeping the focus on cricket.

The controversy also comes at a time when relations between the PCB and the wider cricketing establishment have already faced several difficult moments. The involvement of Imran Khan, one of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket, has added another layer to the dispute.

Pakistan had a difficult first day with the bat after England were put under pressure by Mohammad Abbas. The hosts eventually recovered through their lower order, while Pakistan’s bowlers kept the match competitive.

The second day brought a much stronger performance from England’s bowling attack. Pakistan were bowled out for 110, with Ollie Robinson taking four wickets and Jofra Archer claiming three. England then extended their lead in the second innings.