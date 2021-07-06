New Delhi: A couple of days ahead of the ODI series between England and Pakistan, seven members of the English side have contracted the Coronavirus, and the team has been sent into isolation. The England Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday that three cricketers and four staff members of the team tested positive for Covid-19. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led India Likely to Play Tour Game vs Select County XI Ahead of England Tests: Report

"In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine," an ECB statement said.

The ECB can confirm that seven members of the England Men’s ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

“The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate.”

‘We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions,” Tom Harrison, the ECB’s chief executive, said.

“Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain. We also recognise the impact this news will have on our first-class counties and their men’s playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic.”

