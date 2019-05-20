Eng vs Pak: MS Dhoni did it way back in 2016! The no-look runout is an MS Dhoni specialty and hence it was wonderful to see someone else do it as effectively as the creator. Adil Rashid’s no-look runout to send big fish Babar Azam packing was breathtaking, to say the least. It was the biggest wicket as Azam was well set for a ton. He was dismissed for 80 off 83 balls after Sarfraz Ahmed played the ball to the on-side close to the wicketkeeper and looked to pinch a single. Azam responded to his captain’s call and set off and when Buttler’s throw came in Rashid collected it and then with a back flick hit the stumps as Babar was short of the crease. It was a big moment in the match and perhaps the final nail in the coffin for Pakistan.
Here is the video:
Some fans compared it with MS Dhoni as the former Indian skipper had done something similar in the past.
The English nightmare finally came to an end when Pakistan lost the final ODI by 54 runs. England whitewashed Pakistan 4-0 and that would mean the men in green would be low-on-confidence going into the World Cup in a week’s time. Pakistan will play their tournament opener against West Indies on May 31.