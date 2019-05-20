Eng vs Pak: MS Dhoni did it way back in 2016! The no-look runout is an MS Dhoni specialty and hence it was wonderful to see someone else do it as effectively as the creator. Adil Rashid’s no-look runout to send big fish Babar Azam packing was breathtaking, to say the least. It was the biggest wicket as Azam was well set for a ton. He was dismissed for 80 off 83 balls after Sarfraz Ahmed played the ball to the on-side close to the wicketkeeper and looked to pinch a single. Azam responded to his captain’s call and set off and when Buttler’s throw came in Rashid collected it and then with a back flick hit the stumps as Babar was short of the crease. It was a big moment in the match and perhaps the final nail in the coffin for Pakistan.

Here is the video:

Stop what you’re doing and watch this piece of skill! Live clips:https://t.co/0VhYlHMdZw#EngvPak pic.twitter.com/KMmhe2ZZug — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 19, 2019

Some fans compared it with MS Dhoni as the former Indian skipper had done something similar in the past.

Dhoni did already in 2016 😊.. pic.twitter.com/743Xh4KDK4 — Joshua (@Joshey183) May 19, 2019

@msd style — Chowkidar Yogesh vishwakarma (@Yogesh42862547) May 20, 2019

The English nightmare finally came to an end when Pakistan lost the final ODI by 54 runs. England whitewashed Pakistan 4-0 and that would mean the men in green would be low-on-confidence going into the World Cup in a week’s time. Pakistan will play their tournament opener against West Indies on May 31.