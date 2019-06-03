Eng vs Pak: If it was Ben Stokes in the opening night of the World Cup, it was a Chris Woakes phenomenal catch that stole the show. He ran across to his right and with a full-stretch dive caught the ball to send Imam ul Haq packing. It was a catch that would make Woakes proud. It was also a wicket that came at the right time for England, just when Pakistan were looking to consolidate. It was the second wicket for Moeen Ali, who picked Fakhar Zaman earlier. But, it was the Woakes catch that stole the show. It was a tossed up delivery on the stumps, Imam advances down to loft it inside-out over cover. The problem was that Imam dragged it a bit too much and that is what led to his downfall. Imam was dismissed for a well made 43 off 58 balls.

So the parchi Imam ul Haq faced 58 balls for his 43 and got out, but since he is nephew he will be selected always. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/Wi3qVJEflq — Faraz Haider Chishti (@farazchishti9) June 3, 2019

Earlier, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in their World Cup tie at the Trent Bridge on Monday.

England has included Mark Wood in place of Liam Plunkett in their playing XI whereas Pakistan has brought in Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik in place of Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail.

After the toss, Eoin Morgan said: We’re gonna bowl first. It looks a good wicket and the dimensions are smaller than The Oval. So, we need to look at all that. We have one change — (Mark) Wood comes in for (Liam) Plunkett. The reason for this is the genuine pace that he provides. A bit yes and also he bowled well in the recent series against them. We’re always looking to improve and striving to give a perfect performance. Of course you don’t get near to it all the time but if you try to get there, you’re in a good space.

Sarfaraz Ahmad said: I also wanted to bowl first. Looks a good batting pitch, so we’re hoping to put runs on the board and defend. I think it was a one-off performance (against Windies) and hoping to get things right today. Yes, we batted well against them (England) in the recent series and hopefully, that will continue.