England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ENG vs PAK at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Chelmsford: After inflicting a humiliating series defeat against Pakistan, England are back once again and would look to take on the winning momentum in the upcoming T20I shoot-out against the same opposition. The first T20I between England and Pakistan will be played on July 16, Friday. England's senior players, who missed the ODI series due to COVID-19 isolation protocols, have returned for the shorter format. England's interim captain Ben Stokes, who played a key role in winning the ODI series, has been rested for the T20Is. Jos Buttler, who was injured in the mid-way of the Sri Lanka series, has recovered from his injury. On the other hand, Pakistan would play for pride and would look to avenge the loss of the ODI series. They were completely outplayed in all aspects of the game by a second-string England team. Here is the England vs Pakistan T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st T20I, Probable Playing 11s England vs Pakistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Pakistan T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between England vs Pakistan will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – July 16, Friday.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Chelmsford.

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (VC), Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam (C), Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan Adil Rashid

ENG vs PAK Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

ENG vs PAK SQUADS

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Banton.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.

