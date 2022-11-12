ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s England vs Pakistan T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 13 Sun

ENG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 FINAL, Dream11. (Image: Twitter)

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s England vs Pakistan T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 13 Sunday

In the FINAL of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, England and Pakistan will square off against each other at MCG at 1:30 PM IST November 13 Sunday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, ENG vs PAK Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 FINAL toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 1 PM IST – November 13.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Jos Butler, Mohammad Rizwan, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Ifrikhar-Ahmed, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales.

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIO TV

ENG vs PAK Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali.

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt.