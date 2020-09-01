Dream11 Tips And Prediction

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction 3rd T20I 2020 – Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs For Today's ENG vs PAK at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: In the third and final match of the T20I series, England will take on Pakistan once again at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will begin at 10.30 PM IST. England have won each of their last five T20I series – including one-offs – and, after winning the previous match against Pakistan, they have a chance to continue that run. With the first match having been washed out, Pakistan, who are currently ranked no.4 in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, will look to find ways to counter the potent England batting order in a bid to level the series. England's bowling was unable to make a breakthrough early in Pakistan's innings in the second T20I, and David Willey, with his ability to swing the new ball, might be in the reckoning for the third T20I. While the first T20I had to be abandoned mid-way due to rain, the second was played under mostly clear skies and the forecast looks promising for the series finale as well. Another run-fest might be on the cards in Manchester. The live TV broadcast and online streaming of England vs Pakistan T20I series is available on Sony Sports network.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 10 PM (IST) – September 1.

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Babar Azam (VC), Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, David Willey.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

