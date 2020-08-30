ENG vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs PAK at Old Trafford, Manchester August 30, 2020: The series opener on Friday was washed out due to rain but the weather forecast is much better for this game. Pakistan opted to field first in the first T20I and landed an early blow when Imad Wasim dismissed Jonny Bairstow in the very first over. However, England recovered through Tom Banton who scored a solid 72 but what will worry Eoin Morgan's men is the difficulty they had against the Pakistan spinners.

They lost five of their six wickets to Wasim, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed. The tourists will hope to exploit the apparent weakness of their opponent in the remaining two matches of the series.

It is hard to pinpoint spinners as England's weakness still it's an area they would want to sort out considering the next T20 World Cup is to be played in India.

Toss: The toss between England and Pakistan for the 2nd T20I will take place at 6:15 PM (IST).

Start Time: 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Moeen Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Amir

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

