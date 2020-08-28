ENG vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ENG vs PAK at Old Trafford, Manchester: All three matches of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. England will be hoping to continue their winning run from the Test series that began with a 2-1 win over West Indies last month before a 1-0 win against Pakistan. The hosts are fielding a completely different squad from the Test series which will be led by Eoin Morgan. Also Read - England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st T20I, Manchester Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest ENG vs PAK T20I Series, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

The scoreline of the Test series says Pakistan lost but they put up a strong fight in the rain-marred contests. Babar Azam, who will led them in the shortest format, will be hoping to lead Pakistan to their first overseas T20I series win since 2018. Also Read - GUY vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs For Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Match at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad 3 AM IST August 28

All the matches will be played inside empty stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - YOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Match at Headingley, Leeds 11.05 PM IST August 27

Our captaincy choice for this contest is Babar Azam while the vice-captain will be England allrounder David Willey.

Toss: The toss between England and Pakistan for the 1st T20I will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Start Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Baba Azam (captain), David Willey (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dawid Malan, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more