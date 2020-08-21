ENG vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs PAK at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton: After a thrilling series opener in Manchester, the second Test turned out to be a frustrating affair with rain wreaking havoc. Having learnt their lessons from the fiasco of the second Test when bad light at the end of the day rendered it impossible for the day's play to continue, the ECB and ICC have agreed to allow the proceedings to start early in the morning during the third Test so as to make up for any time lost due to inclement weather.

Weather is expected to play some role in the third Test as well but not so much as the second. England just need to draw this game to pocked their first Test series win over Pakistan at home. Azhar Ali's men will be hoping to pour cold water on Joe Root's ambition though having shown they are up for the challenge despite trailing 0-1 in the three-match series.

Toss: The toss between England and Pakistan for the 3rd Test will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton



ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), James Anderson (vice-captain), Joe Root, Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali, Dominic Sibley, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan

