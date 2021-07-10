Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG vs PAK England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Team News Today's ODI at Lord's 3:30 PM IST July 10 Saturday:

Despite fielding a second-string side, hosts England cruised to a comfortable none-wicket win over Pakistan in the first ODI at Cardiff. The Ben Stokes-led side would like to continue the winning momentum at Lord's in the second ODI. Babar Azam's Pakistan would like to put up a good show and maybe hope to stage an upset.

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs PAK, England Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Pakistan ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- England vs Pakistan.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between England vs Pakistan will take place at 3 PM (IST) – July 10, Thursday.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London.

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

ENG vs PAK Playing XIs

England

Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Jake Ball/Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK SQUADS

England: Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, John Simpson, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Will Jacks, Tom Helm, David Payne.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique.

