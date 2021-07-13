ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Team News Today's ODI at Edgbaston, 5:30 PM IST July 13 Tuesday.

Despite having a second-string side, which is led by Ben Stokes, England have completely dominated Pakistan in the first two ODIs. The hosts won the first ODI by nine wickets whereas they were able to convincingly win the second by 52 runs. Thus, Ben Stokes-led team has already clinched the series by 2-0 and they will look to continue their domination. With the series already lost, Pakistan will aim to bag some crucial ODI Super League points.

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs PAK, England Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Pakistan ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- England vs Pakistan.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between England vs Pakistan will take place at 5 PM (IST) – July 13, Tuesday.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Ben Stokes Vice-captain: Hasan Ali.

ENG vs PAK Playing XIs

England

Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Jake Ball/Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK SQUADS

England: Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, John Simpson, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Will Jacks, Tom Helm, David Payne.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique.

