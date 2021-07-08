ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction England vs Pakistan 1st ODI

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ENG vs PAK at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: England will take on Pakistan in the 3-match ODI series, starting on July 8 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The high-intensity ENG vs PAK 1st ODI match will begin at 5:30 PM IST – July 8. Riding high on confidence after a resounding series win over Sri Lanka, England are back in action, albeit with a new-look team. With the initial squad being hit with COVID-19, England have had to name a completely different side, led by Ben Stokes. However, the new-look team also have some experienced campaigners in the form of Dawid Malan and James Vince. Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan gave a good account of themselves in the ODI format against South Africa earlier in the year. With the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali also rediscovering their form, Pakistan will be eager to get off to a winning start in the three-match ODI series. Here is the England vs Pakistan ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction England vs Pakistan ODI ODI, ENG vs PAK Probable Playing 11s England vs Pakistan ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Pakistan ODI, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Pakistan 1st ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between England vs Pakistan will take place at 5 PM (IST) – July 8, Thursday.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – James Vince, Babar Azam (C), Zak Crawley, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Ben Stokes (VC), Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Jake Ball, Saqib Mahmood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

ENG vs PAK Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (C), Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson/Danny Briggs, Jake Ball.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood/Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

ENG vs PAK SQUADS

England: Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, John Simpson, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Will Jacks, Tom Helm, David Payne.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique.

