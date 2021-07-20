ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi:ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester 11 PM IST, July 20 PM IST Tuesday.Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain - England vs Pakistan, Probable Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Trent Bridge, Headingley, Leeds 7 PM IST July 18 Sunday

With the series tied at 1-1, both England and Pakistan will look to clinch the series at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pakistan had lost the ODI series by 3-0 and they will aim to bounce back after losing the second T20I at Leeds. Moeen Ali was awarded the Player of the match for scoring 36 runs and taking two wickets in the previous match against Pakistan. Jos Buttler also led from the front as he scored 59 runs while opening the innings whereas Liam Livingston continued to impress. On the other hand, Pakistan batsmen were able to get off to starts but none of them could not get past the 50-run mark. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Team News Today's ODI at Edgbaston, 5:30 PM IST July 13 Tuesday

Here is the England vs Pakistan T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction 3rd T20I, Probable Playing 11s England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between England vs Pakistan will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – July 20, Tuesday.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Mohd Hafeez, Babar Azam, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

ENG vs PAK SQUADS

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Banton.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.