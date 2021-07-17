ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

New Delhi: ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain – England vs Pakistan, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s T20I at Headingley, Leeds 7 PM IST July 18 Sunday.Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Team News Today's ODI at Edgbaston, 5:30 PM IST July 13 Tuesday

England and Pakistan will lock horns against one another in the second T20I, which will be played at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday. Pakistan made a roaring comeback as they won the first T20I by 31 runs after losing the ODI series by 3-0. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were magnificent at the top of the order for Pakistan whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi was able to deliver the goods with the ball for the visitors. Rizwan and Azam added 150 runs for the opening alliance as they batted at the top of their game. On the other hand, Liam Livingston scored 103 runs from only 43 balls but his knock went in vain as the hosts were skittled out for 201 runs.

Here is the England vs Pakistan T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd T20I, Probable Playing 11s England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between England vs Pakistan will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) – July 18, Sunday.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam (CAPTAIN), Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (Vice-Captain), Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan Adil Rashid

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

ENG vs PAK SQUADS

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Banton.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.