ENG vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan, 1st Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs PAK at Old Trafford, Manchester: After bouncing back from a defeat to clinch a three-match Test series against West Indies last month, England are now all set to host Pakistan from August 5. The two teams will play in a three-match Test series followed by three T20Is. The series opening first Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester while the next two matches will be hosted by Southampton.

England will be eyeing their first Test series at home over Pakistan since 2010. The last two series between these ended in a draw – 2-2 in 2016 and 1-1 in 2018. Considering the bowling prowess of the two teams, expect the three games to be dominated by the bowlers.

The weather, at least of the first Test, is expected to be largely pleasant except for the predictions of showers on the opening day.

Toss: The toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Ben Stokes (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Jos Buttler, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti

