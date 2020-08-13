ENG vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs PAK at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton: The series opening Test in Manchester turned out to be an absorbing contest with England winning by three wickets with a day to spare despite rain washing away almost a day's play last week. Having made 326 in their first innings, Pakistan bowled out England for 219 to take a good lead. However, the tourists couldn't repeat their batting performance in the second dig to be bundled out for 169.

However, the target of 277 was never going to be easy and at 11/7, the hosts were closer to defeat before Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler counterattacked which culminated into victory.

The second Test starts from today and England will be hoping to make it 2-0 to seal their first Test series win at home over Pakistan since 2010. The last two series between these ended in a draw – 2-2 in 2016 and 1-1 in 2018.

Toss: The toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton



ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Chris Woakes (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Shan Masood, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Stuart Broad

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti

