Eng vs Pak: Former English legend Geoffrey Boycott os admired across the cricketing circuit for his happy-go-lucky nature and his wit. Ahead of the 5th and final ODI against Pakistan, Boycott made a hilarious comment on Pakistan cricket team. After the disastrous fielding shoe by the visitor’s, Boycott took to Twitter to troll Pakistan in his own unique manner. His comment comes just ahead of the final ODI at Leeds where Pakistan would look to avoid a whitewash. “I’m 78 years old and I reckon I could still field better than some of the Pakistani players out there.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been shabby on-the-field and hence scoring mammoth totals they are facing a whitewash possibility. From dropping sitter to sloppy work in the outfield, Pakistan is in a bad shape ahead of the World Cup. Earlier it was Joe Root’s 84 and Morgan’s 76 that powered England to a mammoth 351 in 50 overs.

At the time of filing the copy, chasing 352 to win, Pakistan is reeling at 43/3 in the 10th over.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid