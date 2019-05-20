Eng vs Pak: Looks like Jos Buttler has learned the tricks of the trade during the IPL from MS Dhoni. The English wicketkeeper did an incredible stop with his leg while Sarfraz looked to play Rashid fine and pick up a boundary. Buttler raised his leg like Dhoni, and surprisingly it works as the ball is stopped. Sarfraz thought he had got it past the keeper and set off for a run, Buttler was sharp as he dislodged the bails. Sarfraz fell three runs shy of a ton. It was a massive wicket for England as the Pakistan skipper was looking in good touch.

Here is the video of Buttler’s skills with the leg:

After the dismissal of Sarfraz, social media was abuzz as the runout and the skill of Buttler reminded fans of Dhoni.

Noone:

Indians : Jos Buttler pulled out a Dhoni 😕😕#ENGvPAK — एलिटे (@NepFloyd) May 19, 2019

Jos buttler did a Dhoni and got sarfaraz out. #EngvPak — #DDPD (@shivam_suthar7) May 19, 2019

After MSD (After he is retired), I think the torch of a “Cricket Genius” should be passed on to Jos Buttler. My goodness what a brilliant piece of fielding. A bit of Dhoni involved says the commentator. 😍 #JosDaBoss #ComeOnEngland — England Cricket Portal (@ecpofficial_) May 19, 2019

Earlier, England batted first for a change and set a mammoth 351/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (76) were the top run-getters for the hosts. Chasing 352 to save a whitewash, Pakistan fell 54 runs short. They were all out with 19 balls still remaining.

The English nightmare finally came to an end when Pakistan lost the final ODI by 54 runs. England whitewashed Pakistan 4-0 and that would mean the men in green would be low-on-confidence going into the World Cup in a week’s time. Pakistan will play their tournament opener against West Indies on May 31.