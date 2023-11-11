Top Recommended Stories

  England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Stokes-Root Guide ENG To 337/9
England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Stokes-Root Guide ENG To 337/9

Live England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score match 44: Stokes-Root Guide ENG To 337/9. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of match 44 between ENG and PAK of the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Updated: November 11, 2023 6:12 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Pakistan vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: England captain Jos Buttler have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan for match 44 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.

Babar Azam at Toss: We wanted to bat first, but toss is not in our hands. We have good bowlers and we would look to bowl them out cheaply. We have one change – Hasan Ali is not playing and Shadab Khan comes in his place. We are looking forward to Fakhar’s batting. We will try our best.

Jos Buttler at Toss: We gonna bat first. Looks a good wicket, looks a bit dry and we want to make first use of it. We are going with the same team today. It’s always good to break a losing streak. We would look to try and do justice to ourselves. (On David Willey) Emotional day for him, he has been great for us. So, we talked about trying to enjoy it and take it all in.

Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Live Updates

  • Nov 11, 2023 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it! England finish on 337/9. ENG 337/9 (50)

  • Nov 11, 2023 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Joe Root and Ben Stokes have been sent back to the pavilion. The run-rate is much over 6 and England have already put up 300 runs on the board. ENG 300/4 (46.2)

  • Nov 11, 2023 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: The partnership is perfectly poised for England! Root and Buttler looks all set for a big score. ENG 223/2 (38)

  • Nov 11, 2023 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: 36 overs gone, England are now at 220/2. ENG 220/2

  • Nov 11, 2023 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan in this World Cup has conceded over 500 runs. That’s not a good sight for a bowler. ENG 177/2 (31)

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: 24 done, England are now at 134/2. ENG 134/2 (24)

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf has removed Jonny Bairstow! England have lost their second wicket and now Stokes and Root will have to take the game forward. ENG 127/2 (22.2)

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs PAK ODI WORLD CUP 2023: England are now at 96/1 after 16 overs of play. Bairstow has completed his 50! ENG 96/1 (16)

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:06 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Finally a wicket for Pakistan, Dawid Malan departs after making 31 runs but now this wicket won’t help the side for qualification. Joe Root has joined Jonny Bairstow.
    ENG 84/1 (14)

  • Nov 11, 2023 3:01 PM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Thirteen overs are done and Pakistan bowlers are still unable to pickup a wicket. England is dominating the side. The batters managed to form a good partnership.
    ENG 82/0 (13)

