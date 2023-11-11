Home

Sports

England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Stokes-Root Guide ENG To 337/9

live

England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Stokes-Root Guide ENG To 337/9

Live England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score match 44: Stokes-Root Guide ENG To 337/9. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of match 44 between ENG and PAK of the ongoing ODI World Cup.

England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score

Live Pakistan vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: England captain Jos Buttler have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan for match 44 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.

Trending Now

Babar Azam at Toss: We wanted to bat first, but toss is not in our hands. We have good bowlers and we would look to bowl them out cheaply. We have one change – Hasan Ali is not playing and Shadab Khan comes in his place. We are looking forward to Fakhar’s batting. We will try our best.

Jos Buttler at Toss: We gonna bat first. Looks a good wicket, looks a bit dry and we want to make first use of it. We are going with the same team today. It’s always good to break a losing streak. We would look to try and do justice to ourselves. (On David Willey) Emotional day for him, he has been great for us. So, we talked about trying to enjoy it and take it all in.

Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.