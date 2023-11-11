Home

Live Pakistan vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: England will lock horns against Pakistan for their last match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens Kolkata. Defending champions are already out of the tournament and are currently in the seventh position of the points table. On the other hand, there are slight chances of Pakistan qualifying for the semi-final if they are able to beat England by a margin of 287 runs. If Pakistan bowls first. their chances look very bleak. Even if they shoot out England for 100, they need to chase down the total in 2.5 overs, meaning win with 283 balls to spare.

England vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

