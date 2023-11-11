Top Recommended Stories

  England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Babar Azam To Quit ODI Captaincy After World Cup; Report
England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023 Cricket Score: Babar Azam To Quit ODI Captaincy After World Cup; Report

Live England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score match 44: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of match 44 between ENG and PAK of the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Updated: November 11, 2023 10:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Pakistan vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: England will lock horns against Pakistan for their last match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens Kolkata. Defending champions are already out of the tournament and are currently in the seventh position of the points table. On the other hand, there are slight chances of Pakistan qualifying for the semi-final if they are able to beat England by a margin of 287 runs. If Pakistan bowls first. their chances look very bleak. Even if they shoot out England for 100, they need to chase down the total in 2.5 overs, meaning win with 283 balls to spare.

England vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023: Babar Azam is reportedly likely to quit ODI captaincy after World Cup. He was seen seeking advice from former captain Ramiz Raja at the Eden Gardens. There have also been several questions on his leadership in this World Cup. However, he has said he is under no captaincy pressure on the eve of their match against England.

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023: Pakistan would like to bat first in this crucial match and need to maintain a winning margin of at least 287 runs. So, if Babar and company score 300 runs, they will have to bowl out England on just 13 runs. The road will get impossible if they are forced to bowl first cause even if their lethal bowling attack bowls out England on 100 runs, they will have to chase it down in just 2.5 overs.

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023: Pakistan had started their campaign with two wins before losing four matches on the trot. However, they came back with two wins.

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023: Although Pakistan are fifth in the points table, but they do not have the NRR on their side and would need to beat England by some weird margins to qualify for semifinal.

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023: Defending champions England are already out of the semifinal contention. They are however playing for a 2025 Champions Trophy spot.

  • Nov 11, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    England vs Pakistan Live ODI WC 2023: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup 2023.

