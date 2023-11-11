Home

ENG vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming for Free: Where to Watch England vs Pakistan Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

ENG vs PAK Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

England vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 match 44 Live Streaming for Free: Babar Azam & Co. will give their last shot to qualify for the semi-final in the ongoing ODI World Cup by beating defending champions England by a huge margin, their chances to qualify for the knockouts are near to impossible as they have to win this clash with a margin of 287 runs. If Pakistan bowls first. their chances look very bleak. Even if they shoot out England for 100, they need to chase down the total in 2.5 overs, meaning win with 283 balls to spare. On the other hand, England who have nothing to loose will eye their berth in the upcoming Champions trophy to qualify for that, the team needs to win this clash against Pakistan.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match start at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will Pakistan vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

Pakistan vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How we can watch England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The England vs Pakistan match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Kolkata stay tuned to India.com.

Watch England vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq

